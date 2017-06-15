Lifelong fan lands sweet job with Mackie's

A much-loved ice cream brand’s very first parlour will be managed by a lifelong fan – who grew up having to wrestle over a tub with the family dog.

Yvette Harrison, 36, from New Deer, will be taking on the general manager role at Mackie’s of Scotland’s very first ice-cream parlour in Aberdeen’s landmark Marischal Square development.

Growing up near and now living in the Granite City, Yvette is no stranger to Mackie’s – as her family would have several tubs of the famous ice cream in the house at all times.

Yvette said: “I’m really looking forward to working with the family company and I can’t wait to play a part in shaping the team.

“I like being part of the team creating the menu for the Parlour and learning new skills from milk shakes and sundaes to making crepes.

“I am now looking forward to the Highland Show, where we’ll be finding out what people think of a selection of new flavours and that first hand feedback will be very useful as we fine tune the menu ahead of the big launch.”

With over 15 year’s hospitality management experience, Yvette is looking forward to creating the new brand experience in a parlour choc-full of ice cream and other dessert treats.

“Making sure that we find the right staff to deliver our delicious menu in a friendly, enthusiastic and efficient way will keep it all sweet!”

Despite her lifelong love of Mackie’s ice-cream, Yvette’s strongest childhood memories of the local brand were the constant struggles to get her fair share - due to living with a super-fan in the guise of Rollo, the family chocolate lab.

Yvette added: “I’ve always loved getting a scoop or two of Mackie’s ice cream but, to be honest, our dog was probably the biggest fan in the house when I was wee!”

Commenting on the appointment, Mackie’s marketing director, Karin Mackie, said: “We’re delighted to be welcoming Yvette on board for what is one of the most exciting ventures we’ve ever been involved in."