Lifeboats respond to emergency distress signal

Peterhead and Fraserburgh Lifeboats were launched earlier today in response to an emergency distress signal off Peterhead.

The Misses Robertson of Kintail was requested to launch by UK Coastguard at 6.50am with its volunteer crew, to search for a vessel in distress as indicated by a EPIRB (Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon) signal received by UK Coastguard indicating a vessel in distress just off Peterhead.

An EPIRB is a device fitted to all commercial vessels which manually or automatically sends out a distress signal to a satellite after an incident, which is then received by the UK Coastguard. No radio contact could be made with any casualty, so the lifeboat was tasked to do a radar and visual search for any vessel in distress.

The lifeboat carried out an unsuccessful three-hour search for any vessel which may have been in distress.

Fraserburgh Trent class lifeboat ‘Willie and May Gall’ was also tasked to aid in the search.

After the EPIRB signal was no longer being received, and no vessel was found to be in distress, both lifeboats were stood down at 10am.

Peterhead lifeboat returned to its berth at 10.30 am. The sea condition was calm, the wind was ENE force 1 - 2 and visibility was poor.