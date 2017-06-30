Lifeboat on second call-out of the week

The RNLI Peterhead Tamar Lifeboat ‘The Misses Robertson of Kintail’ was requested to launch for the second time in two days by UK Coastguard on Thursday.

The lifeboat was called out at 8.45pm with its volunteer crew, to search for a vessel in distress as indicated by an EPIRB (Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon) signal received by UK Coastguard. The signal indicated a vessel in distress near Peterhead.

An EPIRB is a device fitted to most commercial vessels which manually or automatically sends out a distress signal to a satellite after an incident, which is then received by the UK Coastguard.

No radio contact could be made with any casualty, so the lifeboat was tasked to do a radar and visual search for any vessel in distress.

The lifeboat carried out an unsuccessful one-and-a-half hour search in the areas of the harbour, Sandford Bay, and south to Cruden Bay for any vessel which may have been in distress.

After the EPIRB signal was no longer being received, and no vessel was found to be in distress, the lifeboat was stood down at 10.15pm. The lifeboat returned to its berth at 10.30pm.

The sea condition was 2-3M swell, the wind was ENE force 12 – 20Knts and visibility was poor.