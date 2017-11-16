Lifeboat launches in search for missing person

Peterhead Lifeboat was called out on Wednesday at 10.40pm to search for a missing person.

'The Misses Robertson of Kintail' was requested to launch by UK Coastguard with its volunteer crew to search for the missing person off Buchanhaven or Craigewan shore.

The lifeboat searched the area for almost two hours, until the casualty was found ashore. The lifeboat was then stood down at 12.20 am, and

returned to its berth at 12.40 am.

The sea condition was moderate to rough and wind was SSW 25-33 knots. Visibility was very good.