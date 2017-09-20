Lifeboat launches in response to emergency distress signal

The RNLI Peterhead Tamar Lifeboat ‘The Misses Robertson of Kintail’ was requested to launch by UK Coastguard on Tuesday, September 19 at 5.06pm to search for a vessel in distress as indicated by a EPIRB (Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon) signal received by UK Coastguard

An EPIRB is a device fitted to most commercial vessels which manually or automatically sends out a distress signal to a satellite after an incident, which is then received by the UK Coastguard.

No radio contact could be made with any casualty, so the lifeboat was tasked to do a radar and visual search for any vessel in distress.

The lifeboat carried out an unsuccessful search in the area East of the harbour for any vessel which may have been in distress. After the EPIRB signal was no longer being received, and no vessel was found to be in distress, the lifeboat was stood down at 7.15pm.

The lifeboat returned to its berth at 7.30 pm. The sea condition was calm, the wind was SSE force 3-4 Knots and visibility was very good.