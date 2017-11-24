Lifeboat launches after sighting of distress flare

Peterhead Lifeboat was requested to launch at 8pm on Thursday after a reported sighting of a distress flare off the town.

After a successful search off the river Ugie mouth and Craigewan rocks without finding a casualty, the lifeboat was stood down at 10.30 pm and returned to its station at 10.45 pm.

The sea conditions were 1-2M swell, and wind was W SW 8 - 17Knots. Visibility was very good.

