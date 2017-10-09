Lifeboat launched to report of casualty stranded on rocks

Peterhead Lifeboat was requested tolaunch by UK Coastguard on Sunday at 9.52am to reported sighting of a possible cockle picker stranded on rocks near Buchanhaven Pier.

After it was discovered that the casualty was possibly a bird, and no one was in danger, the lifeboat was stood down at 10.18 am, and returned to its station at 10.40 am.

This shout will be recorded as a false alarm with good intent. The sea conditions were calm, and wind was W 8 - 12Knots. Visibility was excellent.