Lifeboat launched to report of casualty stranded on rocks

The lifeboat was launched on Sunday morning.

Peterhead Lifeboat was requested tolaunch by UK Coastguard on Sunday at 9.52am to reported sighting of a possible cockle picker stranded on rocks near Buchanhaven Pier.

After it was discovered that the casualty was possibly a bird, and no one was in danger, the lifeboat was stood down at 10.18 am, and returned to its station at 10.40 am.

This shout will be recorded as a false alarm with good intent. The sea conditions were calm, and wind was W 8 - 12Knots. Visibility was excellent.