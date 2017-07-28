Lifeboat launched to aid of yacht

Peterhead Lifeboat was launched at 1pm on Thursday to assist a yacht which had run out of fuel.

‘The Misses Robertson of Kintail’ was called to the aid of the 7m ‘Saorsa’ with one person on board, which was drifting 17 NM east of Peterhead.

The yacht was on passage from Denmark to the Firth of Tay and the sailor was exhausted after battling poor weather for a number of days, and had run out of fuel for his engine.

The lifeboat took the casualty in tow for more than three hours and recovered it to Peterhead marina. The lifeboat was then stood down and

returned to its berth at Peterhead Harbour, at 6.35 pm.

The sea conditions were 1.5M - 2M swell, and wind was S by W 14 – 20 Knots. Visibility was excellent.