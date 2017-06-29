Lifeboat launched to aid of yacht

Peterhead Lifeboat was launched last night to go to the aid of a stricken yacht.

The Misses Robertson of Kintail was requested to launch by UK Coastguard at 6.30pm to assist the 27-feet yacht Brie Fly with one person on board which had a fouled propeller and was drifting one mile east of Peterhead.

The lifeboat took the casualty in tow, and recovered it to Peterhead marina. The lifeboat was then stood down and returned to its berth at the harbour, at 7.45pm.

The sea conditions were 2M swell, and wind was NNE force 2. Visibility was good.

