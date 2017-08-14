Lifeboat launched to aid of swimmer

Peterhead Lifeboat was launched on Friday afternoon to the aid of a swimmer in difficulties.

‘The Misses Robertson of Kintail’ was requested to launch at 3.15 pm with its volunteer crew to a gentleman reported to be in in difficulties off Cruden Bay beach.

The gentleman safely managed to swim back to the shore, and the launch was cancelled at 3.30pm prior to the lifeboat leaving Peterhead Bay. The lifeboat returned to its station at 3.40 pm.

Peterhead Lifeboat is always interested to hear from anyone wishing to help save lives at sea by joining the fund raising team, or the crew. If you think you have some spare time to help raise funds to save lives at sea, or you have what it takes to be a member of the lifeboat crew, then please call the station on 01779 473331.