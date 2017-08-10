Lifeboat launched after sighting of distress flare

Peterhead Lifeboat was called out at 10.30pm on Wednesday after a reported sighting of a distress flare off the coast.

After a two-hour search of the bay and south of the harbour without finding a casualty, the lifeboat was stood down and returned to its station at 12.30pm.

The sea conditions were calm, and wind was W by N 5 - 7 Knots. Visibility was excellent.

Peterhead Lifeboat is always interested to hear from anyone wishing to help save lives at sea by joining the fund raising team, or the crew. If you think you have some spare time to help raise funds to save lives at sea, or you have what it takes to be a member of the lifeboat crew, then please contact us at Peterhead lifeboat station on 01779 473331