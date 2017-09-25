Lifeboat launched after flare sighting

The Peterhead lifeboat was called out at the weekend after receiving reports of a distress flare sighting.

The UK Coastguard requested the lifeboat launch on Saturday, September 24 at 8.55pm.

The distress flare was reported to have been sighted off the coast of Peterhead.

After a successful search of the bay and east of the harbour without finding a casualty, the lifeboat was stood down and returned to its station at 10.30pm.