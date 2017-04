The RNLI Peterhead Tamar Lifeboat ‘The Misses Robertson of Kintail’ was requested to launch by UK Coastguard on Thursday, March 13, at 11.50 pm with its volunteer crew, to possibly recover a casualty from the harbour.

The casualty was apprehended by the police prior to her entering the harbour.

The lifeboat was stood down 0.15 am, and returned to its berth at 0.25am. The sea condition was calm, the wind was variable force 2-3 and visibility was good.