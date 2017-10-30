Lifeboat called to rescue dog at Slains

The Peterhead lifeboat was called out at the weekend after receiving reports that a dog had fallen down a cliff at Slains Castle.

The lifeboat was requested to launch by the UK Coastguard on Sunday, October 29 at 12.46pm.

The lifeboat and its crew arrived on the scene at around 1.20pm.

Upon its arrival, the lifeboat launched its daughter craft “Y” boat which proceeded into the cove at the foot of the cliff where the dog had fallen.

Crew of the “Y” boat recovered the dogs and returned to the lifeboat.

The lifeboat then returned to Peterhead with the casualty on board and returned to its berth at 2.10pm.

