Lifeboat called out to stranded yacht

The Peterhead lifeboat was called out last night to aid a disabled yacht.

The UK Coastguard gave the call to the lifeboat crew at 6.55pm to assist the yacht that was located south east of Peterhead.

The 48ft yacht 'Zeildroom' had lost its propeller and required a tow to Peterhead.

Four people were on-board the yacht at the time.

Peterhead lifeboat successfully towed the stranded yacht to the marina and returned to its berth at 9.50pm.