Lifeboat called out to “body”

The Peterhead Lifeboat was launched at the weekend to recover a possible human body.

The lifeboat was called out on Saturday (February 18) at 11am by the UK Coastguard after receiving reports of a body being seen from a commercial helicopter at a location north east of Peterhead.

The lifeboat carried out a plotted search of the area and found a white protective suit similar to that which a painter might wear, floating on the water.

After establishing that all was well, and recovering the suit, the lifeboat was stood down at approximately 12.30pm, and returned to its berth at 1 pm.

Andy Brown, Peterhead lifeboat coxswain said they started a plotted search at the original reported position of the “body”, worked out the tide direction and after number of search legs spotted the white suit.

