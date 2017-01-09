Lifeboat called out to Boddam cliffs

Peterhead Lifeboat was requested to launch by UK Coastguard on Saturday, January 7, at around 6pm.

The crew were asked to go tothe rescue of casualties reported as possibly being in distress at the cliff area South of Boddam.

The lifeboat and coastguard teams searched the area and located two fishermen wearing head lighting who were not in distress.

After establishing that all was well, the lifeboat was stood down at approximately 6.50 pm and returned to its berth at 7pm.

