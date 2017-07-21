Lego mania at the prison museum

Lego fans were treated to a fantastic display of models at Peterhead Prison Museum at the start of Scottish Week.
Peterhead Brick Mania Lego competition took place at the museum on Saturday, July 15.
Lego fans were invited to head long for a day filled with fun and many displays on show, created by adult master builders from the Tartan Lego User Group,.
The display also featured a model from renowned Lego artist Warren Elsmore.
As well as the displays there were kids building areas, a treasure hunt, competitions and activities on offer.
A pop-up Lego shop was also there courtesy of Donalds of Peterhead.
