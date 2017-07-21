Lego mania at the prison museum

Lego fans were treated to a fantastic display of models at Peterhead Prison Museum at the start of Scottish Week.

Peterhead Brick Mania Lego competition took place at the museum on Saturday, July 15.

A Lego fan's dream.

Lego fans were invited to head long for a day filled with fun and many displays on show, created by adult master builders from the Tartan Lego User Group,.

The display also featured a model from renowned Lego artist Warren Elsmore.

As well as the displays there were kids building areas, a treasure hunt, competitions and activities on offer.

A pop-up Lego shop was also there courtesy of Donalds of Peterhead.

There was amazing detail in the models