Last cruise ship of season sails out of Peterhead

The last of the cruise ships to visit Peterhead this season sailed out of port on Monday, August 7.

Peterhead welcomed a grand total of five cruise ships this year, with the final one - the Saga Sapphire - spending Monday in the port.

The vessels have brought more than 2,000 passengers into the Blue Toon, giving a much-needed boost to the economy.

Peterhead Port Authority confirmed the arrivals this week, with the first vessel set to down anchor on May 6.

The Seabourn Quest was the largest of the five ships at 198m in length, carrying 450 passengers, arriving in early May.

FTI Berlin and Sea Cloud II both arrived at the port in June, while the Saga Pearl II paid a visit during the town's Scottish Week on July 19.

Peterhead Port Authority deputy chief executive, Stephen Paterson, said most of the calls were part of a round UK cruise, but the Seabourn Quest call was part of a European Highlights itinerary which also took in the likes of Amsterdan, Oslo and Copenhagen.