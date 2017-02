Peterhead skipper Jimmy Buchan teamed up with Calum Richardson of the Bay Fish and Chip Shop in Stonehaven recently to teach the next generation about Scottish seafood, sustainability and environmentally friendly practice

They gave a talk to 52 children from the town’s Arduthie Primary School.

Jimmy said: “Education for a better, healthy lifestyle starts at a young age. It is so important to invest in people and share your knowledge.”