It's your voice and your choice

Folk in Peterhead are getting ready to decide which projects will receive funding to improve health, wellbeing, environment and their communities.

The Your Voice Your Choice event will take place tomorrow (Saturday, June 24) in Peterhead where groups who have bid for a share of funding will try and convince local people to vote for them.

A similar event took place in Fraserburgh last Saturday when 23 projects received funding following the public vote.

During March and April organisations and groups were asked to bid for a share of the funding on offer. There was a big response in all areas with bids totaling double the funding on offer.

Online voting has also proved popular with nearly 12,000 votes recorded in the areas which offered digital voting.

Projects will have two minutes to present their project to members of the public who will then have two minutes to ask questions. After all the presentations, people attending the event will be asked to vote for their favourite projects.

The votes from the day will be added to the online votes and the projects who have the most support will receive funding. The successful bids will be announced on the day.

Anyone aged 12 and over, who lives in the designated areas is entitled to attend and vote tomorrow. All projects are displayed at www.yourvoiceyourchoice.scot

The Peterhead event will be held at the town's community centre on Balmoor Terrace, with doors opening at 9am.

Anyone over age of 12 who lives in Peterhead can vote, and funding of £100,000 is up for grabs for the groups involved.

The Your Voice Your Choice initiative is called Participatory Budgeting, which puts the decisions on who should receive funding in the hands of local people

The participatory budgeting initiative is being run by a local steering groups which is made up of local residents, Community Planning, community groups, the voluntary sector, Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership, Aberdeenshire Council and NHS Grampian.