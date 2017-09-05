It’s a new term at the Language Café

The Language Café in Peterhead has returned and invites everyone to pop along and see what it offers.

The next Language Café meeting will be held in Encounter, the old Happit Shop in Drummers Corner, on Wednesday, September 13.

The evening will run from 6.30 to 8.30pm and it is free to attend.

The café will run alternate Wednesday mornings and evenings between now and Christmas.

It started in Peterhead last August with an aim to create a welcoming inclusive space for all people to practice talking English, meet new people and learn something new while building a sense of community.

A typical café has people from Scotland, Poland, England, Lithuania, Spain, Latvia and more who share languages and cultures over coffee.

Highlights from the first year include an international Christmas party, a Jacobite tour of Peterhead, craft nights, a juggling workshop, and a midsummer night party.

The Language Café developed from SSAMIS, a research project about migration in Scotland, and has been run in partnership with Modo and the WEA.