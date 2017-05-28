Investigation launched after fire in Maud

Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service are carrying out a joint investigation into a fire in Maud.

The blaze happened at approximately 1.30am on Saturday (May 27) morning at a derelict shed located next to the Maud Social Club, Market Street, Maud, Peterhead.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Extensive damage was caused to the shed.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish whether or not the fire was suspicious.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 or alternatively, to contact the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.