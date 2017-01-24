Inspiring Aberdeenshire deadline opens

Nominations are now open for the fifth Inspiring Aberdeenshire event – a celebration of the outstanding achievements of young people, council workers and community groups across the area.

We want to know who inspires you. Do you know somebody who has gone the extra mile to support a project or people in your community?

If so, please cast your nominations by visiting www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/IAbsh2017

Anybody can nominate a person or group for an Inspiring Aberdeenshire 2017 award – and we want to recognise as broad a range of community heroes as possible.

There are 10 award categories, including a ‘Best of’ honour for each of Aberdeenshire’s six administrative areas: Banff and Buchan; Buchan; Formartine; Garioch; Kincardine and Mearns; and Marr. There are also four special awards:

Outstanding Leader Award: awarded to someone who can demonstrate outstanding examples of leadership;

Young Leader: a person aged 25 or under who has shown leadership skills by helping others or contributing to their community;

The Doric Award: awarded to an individual or group promoting Doric in Aberdeenshire, such as within a school, community or heritage group;

Pupil Voice: nominated and voted for by pupils.

Provost of Aberdeenshire Cllr Hamish Vernal said: “I have had the pleasure of meeting past award-winners and to describe them as inspiring people is no understatement.

“To hear of the hard work that goes on in our communities, often on a voluntary basis, is heart-warming and an example to us all.”

Aberdeenshire Council Co-Leader Cllr Richard Thomson said: “Inspiring Aberdeenshire is a great opportunity to recognise those who are doing that bit extra to improve their communities for the benefit of everyone.

“I’d encourage everybody who has seen the good work done by others to put them forward for recognition in our 2017 event.”

Co-leader Cllr Alison Evison said: “The huge range of Inspiring Aberdeenshire finalists we’ve seen at past events is very impressive - we’ve seen very clearly how volunteers, arts groups, support organisations and individuals are improving the lives of those around them.

“We can only award those whose good deeds we are aware of, so please do nominate individuals or groups in your area whom you feel merit an award.”

To cast your nominations, please fill out the online form at www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/IAbsh2017 by midday on Wednesday, February 1, 2017.

It’s important to fill in the form completely, otherwise your vote won’t count. For a print version, contact news@aberdeenshire.gov.uk

If you are an individual or business interested in supporting Inspiring Aberdeenshire through sponsorship, please contact Lynne Gravener at lynne.gravener@aberdeenshire.gov.uk

We’ll be providing updates on Facebook over the coming weeks at http://bit.ly/inspiringFB