Hundreds find out about fishing past

This year's Scottish Fishing Heritage Centre Exhibition has proved extremely popular, with a steady flow of visitors throughout the week.

Organiser, Margie Davidson, said that she had no voice left after a busy week at the port auction room, where visitors were given a fascinating insight into the fishing heritage of the town.

Old fisher gansies on display at the exhibition.

There were also displays on the many factories and families of the Blue Toon in a new format which made the exhibition accessible to both locals and visitors alike.

From knitted gansies, fisher folk photographs, interesting artefacts and popular model fishing trawlers, the exhibition had it all.

Margie told The Buchanie: "We've been really, really busy, so much so I can hardly speak as I've been chatting with folk every day.

"We've laid out the exhibition differently this year so that those who don't have a fishing family heritage can enjoy the exhibition just as equally as those who do."

Linda and Dougie Keith were enjoying looking at the old photographs on display.

Linda and Dougie Keith were busy browsing through the old photographs when we visited. Linda said: "My family had a history in the whaling. The exhibition is brilliant."