Hidden disability lanyards launched at Aberdeen International Airport

Aberdeen International Airport has launched their new hidden disabilities lanyards with an aim to make air travel more friendly and accessible for all passengers.

The airport now offers passengers the opportunity to have familiarisation tours of the terminal prior to their travel plans as well as the option of wearing a hidden disability lanyard whilst in the facility.

Airports can be highly stressful environments for those with hidden disabilities and Aberdeen Airport is committed to ensuring that all passengers using the facility are able to travel in as stress-free an environment as possible.

The lanyards, which are voluntary for passengers, act as a discreet indicator to airport staff to easily identify passengers who may need additional or specialised support. The lanyards are anticipated to be particularly useful for passengers when passing through the central security search areas of the airport.

Carol Benzie, managing director of Aberdeen International Airport said: ‘Putting the passenger first is at the core of our priorities and, as part of this, we are making a concerted effort to make the airport a more accessible and inclusive environment for passengers.

"The launch of the new hidden disability lanyards and familiarisation tours is an initiative that we are very proud to support with the aim of providing a user-friendly airport for all of our passengers.’

Lanyards can be requested in advance or on the day of travel at the special assistance area of the terminal. For more information on Aberdeen Airport’s familiarisation tours and hidden disabilities lanyards, passengers can visit the ‘Additional Support Needs’ pages of the Aberdeen Airport website at: www.aberdeenairport.com/assistance