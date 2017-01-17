Heritage society holds Burns Supper

The Buchan Heritage Society annual Burns Supper was held at the Bancar Hotel, Lonmay on Friday, January 13, with a company slightly in ecess of 60.

Society chairman, Sandy May, introduced or speakers and entertainers for the evening who were John Farquhar who said the Selkirk grace, Amy Mcrobbie piper and server Ann Duncan while Peter Chapman local farmer and MSP addressed the haggis and gave Burns recitations.

Another local farmer Keith Hendry proposed the immortal memory. Nicol and Natasha Cruden from New Pitsligo and Liz Slaven from Longside entertained with fiddle, accordion and singing while Hector Riddell a past Bothy Ballad champion of champions brought or evening to a close with a couple of songs.

The society's next meeting is on Wednesda,y February 15 in Longside Parish Church Hall when members will have an open evening concert with guest Geordie Murison