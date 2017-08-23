Helping to keep Longside on the map

A new village map, representing an important point of reference for Longside residents and visitors alike, was unveiled at a ceremony this week.

There has been a map in the Buchan community for as long as residents can remember.

This new version, donated by CHAP Homes, was produced together with Longside and District Community Council because the original had fallen into disrepair and needed updated.

So the Westhill-based housebuilder stepped in to create the new version, which now includes its Clover Way development to the west of the village.

Community councillor Roger Bryce said: “We are grateful to CHAP Homes for both drawing and printing a new, up-to-date map, which is useful as it not only details the streets and winding lanes of the village, it also highlights the shops, school and the sports facilities.

“Longside and District Community Council was delighted when CHAP Homes agreed to play a major role in this project in August 2016.

“Special thanks go to Sean Barclay, CHAP Homes’ technical manager, who produced the map, and to sales supervisor, Karen Davidson, who organised its printing.

“Sean’s attention to detail and his patience are to be commended as updating the map was not straightforward.

“Not only was CHAP’s Clover Way development to be added, but there were alterations required in other parts of the village such as the relocation of the school, as well as the addition of new shops and the community garden,” added Mr Bryce.

Mrs Davidson and Mr Barclay unveiled the new map in Main Street at a ceremony attended by Central Buchan councillor Norman Smith — who repaired and installed the map’s cabinet — as well as community council members, and a number of Longside residents.

Mr Barclay said: “We are dedicated to playing an active role in the communities in which we operate.

“As such, when we found out this popular resource needed updating, it made sense for us to offer support, and produce the new version which, with such a range of fantastic amenities close by including the golf club and primary school, will no doubt continue to be useful for residents and visitors alike.”