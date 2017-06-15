Search

Help kickstart Peterhead man's comic book

Cliff Hughes (right) pictured at the recent Granite City Comic Con with Nicci (left) and John Wgner, creator of Judge Dredd and comic legend.

A Peterhead man and an Aberdeen film director have joined forces to launch a KickStarter campaign for their first comic.

Cliff Hughes (above right) and Nicci Thompson describe ‘Toy-Z: The Ballad of Mr Huggles’ as Toy Story meets The Walking Dead.

The comic is set in a world similar to that of Disney/Pixar’s Toy Story, after an apocalyptic event has turned most of mankind into zombies. Toys, Kitty-Kat and Robert the Robot find themsleves thrown together in a world where humans have no need for them anymore. In the first issue of the ongoing series, the pair meet Mr Huggles, which triggers a chain of events that will change all of their lives forever.

With less than a week of their fundraisng campaign gone the pair have raised almost 20% of their £2,500 KickStart target.

Cliff said: “We have some very cool pledge rewards on offer - the chance to have a character named after you in a future comic and another where you can get a walk-on part in the film.”

To donate to go to www.kickstarter.com/projects/blackwingcomics/toy-z-the-ballad-of-mr-huggles