Help kickstart Peterhead man's comic book

A Peterhead man and an Aberdeen film director have joined forces to launch a KickStarter campaign for their first comic.

Cliff Hughes (above right) and Nicci Thompson describe ‘Toy-Z: The Ballad of Mr Huggles’ as Toy Story meets The Walking Dead.

The comic is set in a world similar to that of Disney/Pixar’s Toy Story, after an apocalyptic event has turned most of mankind into zombies. Toys, Kitty-Kat and Robert the Robot find themsleves thrown together in a world where humans have no need for them anymore. In the first issue of the ongoing series, the pair meet Mr Huggles, which triggers a chain of events that will change all of their lives forever.

With less than a week of their fundraisng campaign gone the pair have raised almost 20% of their £2,500 KickStart target.

Cliff said: “We have some very cool pledge rewards on offer - the chance to have a character named after you in a future comic and another where you can get a walk-on part in the film.”

To donate to go to www.kickstarter.com/projects/blackwingcomics/toy-z-the-ballad-of-mr-huggles