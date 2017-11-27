Help for owners of older property

North East Scotland College is running an information evening for owners of historic property in the region.

It is designed to highlight some of the unique challenges faced when living in an older building.

The information session will share useful tips and advice - what to look out for in older property; how to remedy “potential” areas of concern before they become problems; how to approach small maintenance jobs and the steps to take when considering renovation.

This information session is free of charge and takes place at Fraserburgh Campus tomorrow (Tuesday, November 28) from 6-9pm.

Kevin Bruce, Curriculum Quality Manager for Automotive Engineering & Construction at Fraserburgh Campus said: “This evening is relevant for anyone who owns and lives in an old building, who wants to learn how to spot potential issues, carry out simple repairs and who to approach for the bigger jobs. You don’t need to have any knowledge at all of building repair – that’s what this course is for.”

The course will also cover materials and work methods for repair and restoration, dealing with contractors and applying for Property Improvement Grant Funding.

This training is fully funded as part of the Fraserburgh 2021 Heritage Regeneration Scheme, being delivered by Aberdeenshire Council, and is focused on restoring and enhancing Fraserburgh’s built heritage.

To date NESCol has delivered a Stone Masonry Repairs and Rendering Workshop and a Sash and Case Windows workshop for trade apprentices.

Similar courses will run again next year along with an additional course on roofing.

Individuals who wish to attend the Maintenance and Conservation Practice Information Evening session must register by calling the College on 01346 506026 or by contacting lmutch@nescol.ac.uk

