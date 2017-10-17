Only one in ten women in Scotland exceed the recommended amount of exercise per week.

A survey conducted by Damart and Heart Research UK has found that only 10 per cent of 4,139 women over the age of 18 exceed the recommended 150 minutes of exercise a week.

This is despite 31 per cent of women being able to identify the correct time period recommended by health experts.

While seven per cent of women said they exercised between 121-150 minutes a week, it was found that 22 per cent said that they exercised less than 30 minutes during a seven-day period.

The survey was created as part of the Loving Hearts campaign, which aims to raise awareness of heart disease among women.

Currently, eight out of 10 coronary heart disease cases are preventable and risks can be reduced by the avoidance of smoking, unhealthy eating, and a lack of daily exercise.

Interestingly, the survey found that there were variations in exercise attitudes and habits between geographical locations.

When asked what the recommended weekly amount of moderate physical activity was in minutes, only 25 per cent of women in Wales could offer the correct answer.

However, 35 per cent of women in the South East gave the correct answer of 150 minutes.

They were followed by women the East Midlands (33 per cent), the South West (33 per cent), Scotland (32 per cent), Yorkshire and the Humber (31 per cent).