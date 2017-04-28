MSP backs support for MS nurses during awareness week

Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin has shown her support for MS nurses who help those suffering from the neurological condition.

The SNP politician spoke with officials from MS Society Scotland who visited Holyrood earlier this week.

The charity, which supports those affected by the condition, was calling for MSPs to support the work done to help raise investment during MS Awareness Week.

MS Nurses are regularly cited as a key contact for people with the condition and their roles can be wide-ranging and varied.

Despite the importance of their role, only five of the 11 mainland health boards are deemed to have sustainable levels of MS nurse provision.

Nurses help in a number of ways including monitoring people for potentially dangerous side effects who are receiving drug modifying therapies (DMTs), as well as giving emotional support and helping to navigate the social care system.

The specialist role means that nurses can also provide expert advice to their patients on symptom management and living as best as possible with MS.

Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin said: “We know how important it is for patients suffering from conditions such as MS to have that continued support from nurses who can provide them with appropriate support and information.

“A diagnosis of MS can be life-changing and it is important that we make sure investment and time is being taken to better both our understanding of the condition and allowing those who have been diagnosed the right amount of support.

“I am fully behind backing the fantastic work MS Society Scotland does and I will be continuing to raise awareness both in my constituency and across the North East region.”

Morna Simpkins, Director for MS Society Scotland said: “Over the years the role of the MS Specialist Nurse has become more complex, we need this to be recognised and resourced by the health service in order to give people with MS the support they need.

“MS is an unpredictable and sometimes painful condition that can affect how a person thinks, feels and moves – and we need to ensure that people are receiving the support and care they need to live as well as they can with MS.”

Over 11,000 people in Scotland live with MS which can be unpredictable and can affect how a person thinks, feels and moves. For more information on the work of the MS Society, please visit www.mssociety.org.uk