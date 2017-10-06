Call to start conversations on World Mental Health Day

Mental health is part of everyone’s day to day life, it affects all of us and we all need to talk about it – starting on World Mental Health Day.

See Me, the national programme to end mental health discrimination, has called on communities, workplaces, schools and care providers to lead the way in showing that we all have mental health and should all talk about it.

It has made the call around this year’s World Mental Health Day – which falls on Tuesday, October 10 – when people are being encouraged to speak more openly about mental health.

To make a real change See Me is also calling for people to join them in a movement to end mental health discrimination.

This could involve taking action, ranging from directly challenging someone they see discriminating, to supporting someone who is struggling due to a mental health problem.

Calum Irving, See Me director, said: “We all have mental health and it impacts on every aspect of our lives, including where we live, learn, work and receive care, but when we struggle with our mental health we often face stigma and discrimination.

“However we each have the power to make a positive difference in the lives of our families, friends and colleagues when they are affected by mental health problems.

“This World Mental Health Day we want people to join a social movement to end mental health stigma by taking action and pledging your support.”

Maureen Watt, the Scottish Government Minister for Mental Health, echoed the call, saying: “For all of us, positive attitudes to mental health can have a really helpful impact on the people around us.

“See Me has been vital in efforts over the last several years to promote improved attitudes to mental health and mental illness and, as we have said in our Mental Health Strategy, we will ensure its work continues and develops.”

You can find out more and join the movement at the See Me website