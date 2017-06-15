Aberdeenshire Unpaid Carer Information Pack launched

Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership has launched a new information pack for Carers.

Unpaid carers provide care to family members, other relatives, partners, friends or neighbours of any age affected by physical or mental illness, disability, frailty or substance misuse. Some carers care intensively or are long term carers while others care for shorter periods.

The new resource was launched at the start of Carers Week which sees a national campaign to raise awareness of unpaid carers. The information pack can be accessed at http://bit.ly/carersinfopack

Chair of Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership’s Integration Joint Board, Cllr Anne Striling said: “It is important that we recognise the tremendous work of all carers in particular supporting individuals who are providing unpaid care.

"We have therefore developed a new Information Pack for adult unpaid carers and professionals working with these carers in Aberdeenshire.

“The pack contains information that carers and professionals told us they would find useful to have in one place. The pack is easy to read and informative, and will be updated on a regular basis. It is available to the public on the Aberdeenshire Council and NHS Grampian websites.”

The pack contains information on what support is available for unpaid carers in Aberdeenshire; concessions, finances & funding; respite and short breaks; emergency planning; training for unpaid carers; useful contacts, and lots more.

Improving the way unpaid carers are recognised and supported is a key strategic aim of the Integration Joint Board.

Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership commissions direct support for carers and young carers from third sector organisations like Quarriers. In addition, they arrange and fund short breaks or respite care for the cared for person, enabling carers to have some time to themselves.

Unpaid carers have also been able to gain an SVQ Level 2 qualification in Social Services & Healthcare while carrying out their caring role at home.

Aberdeenshire Council has been recognised for the support they provide to employees who are carers by being awarded the Carer Positive Engaged Award.

If anyone would like to give feedback, make any comments, have queries or suggestions about the pack or about the future of unpaid carer support in Aberdeenshire, they can email us at carersupport@aberdeenshire.gov.uk.