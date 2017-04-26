Hatton and Stirling Village safety moves welcomed

Buchan councillors have welcomed commitments from BEAR Scotland to review the speed limit on the A90 through Hatton.

BEAR has also said it intends to commence design works this summer on increased pedestrian safety measures at Stirling Village for installation in the autumn.

Commenting on the Hatton speed limit issue, BEAR Scotland said: “In light of the increasing presence of pedestrians in this area and recent construction of a housing development adjacent to the A90, the circumstance at this site has changed significantly enough to warrant a review of the speed limit.”

Commenting, Cllr Stephen Smith said: “These commitments from BEAR Scotland are very welcome.

“I am aware that the speed limit on the A90 going through Hatton has been an issue for quite some time and has been raised with me on many occasions by local residents.

“I am pleased that BEAR has now committed to a review of the speed limit and I look forward to this being done swiftly.

“The safety of pedestrians crossing the A90 at Stirling Village has been another cause for concern . This is now in the works plan and BEAR has committed to starting the design scheme for safety enhancements for pedestrians.”

Follow councillor Stuart Pratt added: “These are very welcome developments in the short term. Long-term I want to see the A90 upgraded from the north of Ellon through to Peterhead.”