Search

Growers enjoy blooming good Flower Show at Stuartfield

Stuartfield Cup Show Cup Winners
Stuartfield Cup Show Cup Winners

The annual Stuartfield Flower Show took place on Saturday, August 19.

The show was opened by local butcher Ewan Morrice. The results were as follows:

CUP WINNERS

George Burnett-Stuart Bowl - Best Large Garden: Mr & Mrs L. Rae.

Gordon Leslie Rose Bowl - Runner up Best Large Garden: Mr & Mrs W. Beaton.

Ian Gerrie Cup - Best Small Garden: Mr & Mrs E. Leslie.

Stuartfield Flower Show Bowl - Runner up Best Small Garden: Mr J. Christie.

Smith Millennium Cup - Best Senior Citizen Garden: Mr & Mrs V. Mowatt.

Robertson Rose Bowl - Runner up Best Senior Citizen Garden: Mr & Mrs G. Smith.

West Knock Cup - Best Senior Citizen Small Garden: Mr D. Gibb.

Duthie Cup - Runner up Senior Citizen Small Garden: Mr & Mrs I. Watt.

Mowatt Cup - Low Maintenance Garden: Mr J. Legge.

Buchan Cup - Most Points Pot Plant: Rosaline Smith.

Gibb Cup - Best Exhibit Pot Plants: Rosaline Smith.

George Watt Cup - Best Pot Plant 60+: Rosaline Smith.

Belhelvie Cup - 3 pots Double Begonias: Ian Gerrie.

Mrs Wilson Cup - Most Points Cut Flowers: George Buchan.

Ritchie Rose Bowl - Best Exhibit Roses: Julia Pike (Auchnagatt).

Duncan Cup - Best Exhibit Sweet Peas: George Buchan.

Walker Trophy - Best Exhibit Chrysanthemums: Ian Gerrie.

Mitchell Cup - Most Points Fruit: George Buchan.

Scroggie Cup - Most Points Vegetable: D. Gerrard (Cruden Bay).

Hendry Cup - Best Exhibit Vegetable: D. Gerrard (Cruden Bay).

Pre-School Cup - Most Points: Logan Pirie (Maud).

Fraser Trophy - Best Exhibit Pre-School: Logan Pirie (Maud).

Junior Cup - Most Points 5-7yrs: Logan Kennedy.

Fraser Trophy - Best Exhibit Children 5-7 yrs: Logan Kennedy.

Murray Cup - Most Points Children 8-11 yrs: Frankie Gardner (St Fergus).

Fraser Trophy - Best Exhibit Children 8-11 yrs: Frankie Gardner (St Fergus).

Junior Shield - Most Points Children 12-15 yrs: Amy Cumming (Mintlaw); Kirsty Yule.

Fraser Trophy - Best Exhibit Children 12-15 yrs: Amy Cumming (Mintlaw).

Anderson Cup - Most Points Floral Art: Allison Lawrence (Auchnagatt); Sophie Rodger (Memsie).

Floral Art Cup - Best Exhibit Floral Art: Allison Lawrence (Auchnagatt).

Elrick Cup - Most Points Baking and Produce: Rosaline Smith.

Wishart Trophy - Best Exhibit Baking and Produce: Rosaline Smith.

Grant Trophy - Most Points Industrial Section: Patsy Cumming.

Cumming Cup - Best Exhibit Industrial Section: Patience Cryst.

Pemberton Cup - Most Points in Show: Rosaline Smith.

Stuartfield Endeavour Shield: D. Gerrard (Cruden Bay).

PRIZE WINNERS

POT PLANTS

Fushia: 1 Peter Scott (Peterhead), 2 Leslie & Barrie Burnett.

Fushia Double: 1 Leslie & Barrie Burnett.

Geranium: 1 and 2 Peter Scott (Peterhead), 3 Rosaline Smith.

Begonia Double: 2 and 2 Rosaline Smith, 3 Ian Gerrie.

Gloxinia: 1 Rosaline Smith, 2 Ann Darling, 3 Rosaline Smith.

Foliage Plant: 1 and 2 Peter Scott (Peterhead), 3 Rosaline Smith.

Cactus: 1 and 2 Peter Scott (Peterhead), 3 Steve Legge (Maud).

Coleus: 1 Rosaline Smith, 2 Peter Scott (Peterhead), 3 James Lawrence (New Pitsligo).

Any Other Pot Plant: 1 Rosaline Smith, 2 Peter Scott (Peterhead).

Special Prize 60+: 1 Rosaline Smith, 2 Ian Gerrie, 3 George Anderson.

Busy Lizzie: 1 and 2 Rosaline Smith.

3 Pots Double Begonias: 1 Ian Gerrie, 2 Rosaline Smith, 3 Peter Scott (Peterhead).

CUT FLOWERS

Single Tea Rose: 1 and 2 Julia Pike (Auchnagatt).

3 Blooms Hybrid Tea Rose: 1 and 2 Julia Pike (Auchnagatt).

3 Stems Floribunda Roses: 1 Kathleen Laird (Mintlaw), 2 Sheila Leslie.

9 Spikes Sweet Peas: 1 George Buchan, 2 and 3 W. Fowler (Fraserburgh).

1 Bowl Sweet Peas: 1 and 2 W. Fowler (Fraserburgh), 3 Myra McCredie (Mintlaw).

Crocosmia: 1 Kathleen Laird (Mintlaw), 2 Myra McCredie (Mintlaw), 3 Sheila Leslie.

Herbaceous: 1 and 2 Myra McCredie (Mintlaw), 3 Kathleen Laird (Mintlaw).

3 Stems Gladiola: 1 and 2 George Anderson.

4 Stems Asters: 1 H. Rennie (Crimond), 2 G. Davidson (Crimond), 3 H. Rennie (Crimond).

3 Stems C’mums Spray: 1 and 2 W. Fowler (Fraserburgh), 3 Ian Gerrie.

C’mums Incurved 3 Blooms: 1 and 2 Ian Gerrie.

C’mums Reflexed 3 Blooms: 1 and 2 Ian Gerrie.

3 Decorative Dahlias over 6ins: 1 George Buchan.

3 Decorative Dahlias under 6ins: 1 and 2 George Buchan, 3 G. Davidson (Crimond).

3 Cactus Dahlias over 6ins: 1 G. Buchan.

3 Cactus Dahlias under 6ins: 1 H. Rennie (Crimond), 2 G. Anderson, 3 H. Rennie (Crimond).

3 Blooms Ball Dahlias: 1 George Buchan, 2 and 3 W. Fowler (Fraserburgh).

3 Blooms Pompon Dahlias: 1 George Buchan. 2 and 3 G. Davidson (Crimond).

4 French Marigolds in a box: 1 H. Rennie (Crimond), 2 and 3 G. Davidson (Crimond).

4 African Marigolds in a box: 1 and 2 Kathleen Laird (Mintlaw).

4 Pansies in a box: 1 G. Davidson (Crimond).

4 Floating Fushia Heads in bowl of water: 1 and 2 H. Rennie (Crimond), 3 G. Davidson (Crimond).

FRUIT

20 Blackcurrants: 1 George Buchan, 2 and 3 G. Anderson.

12 Gooseberries: 1 George Buchan

12 Raspberries: 1 L. Hatherley (Mintlaw), 2 George Buchan, 3 L. Hatherley (Mintlaw).

3 Stalks Rhubarb: 1 L. Hatherley (Mintlaw), 2 G. Anderson, 3 Bill Murray (New Pitsligo).

VEGETABLES

4 Onions from Seed: 1 and 2 D. Gerrard (Cruden Bay).

4 Onions from Sets: 1 and 2 D. Gerrard (Cruden Bay), 3 G. Anderson.

6 Shallots Yellow: 1 G. Anderson.

6 Shallots Pear-shaped: 1 and 2 D. Gerrard (Cruden Bay), 3 G. Anderson.

4 Potatoes Round White: 1 and 2 G. Anderson.

4 Potatoes Long White: 1 and 2 Bill Murray (New Pitsligo), 3 G. Davidson (Crimond).

4 Potatoes Long Coloured: 1 and 2 Bill Murray (New Pitsligo).

3 Carrots Stump: 1 and 2 D. Gerrard (Cruden Bay), 3 Julia Pike (Auchnagatt).

3 Carrots Long: 1 D. Gerrard (Cruden Bay), 2 Bill Murray (New Pitsligo), 3 H. Rennie (Crimond).

3 Beetroot Round: 1 G. Davidson (Crimond), 2 and 3 G. Anderson.

3 Beetroot Cylindrical: 1 D. Gerrard (Cruden Bay), 2 G. Davidson (Crimond), 3 G. Anderson.

3 Turnips: 1 and 2 D. Gerrard (Cruden Bay).

3 Parsnips: 1 D. Gerrard (Cruden Bay).

4 Tomatoes Red: 1 D. Gerrard (Cruden Bay), 2 Patsy Cumming, 3 Michael Cumming.

4 Tomatoes Yellow: 1 and 2 Steve Legg (Maud), 3 Bill Murray (New Pitsligo).

4 Tomatoes Cherry: 1 D. Gerrard (Cruden Bay), 2 Julia Pike (Auchnagatt), 3 Michael Cumming.

1 Lettuce: 1 and 2 G. Anderson.

2 Cabbages: 1 H. Rennie (Crimond), 2 G. Anderson, 3 Bill Murray (New Pitsligo).

2 Cauliflowers: 1 H. Rennie (Crimond).

3 Leeks: 1 D. Gerrard (Cruden Bay).

12 Pods Peas: 1 D. Gerrard (Cruden Bay), 2 and 3 Kathleen Laird (Mintlaw).

6 Broad Beans: 1 and 2 Pitfour School (Mintlaw), 3 H. Rennie (Crimond).

1 Cucumber: 1 D. Gerrard (Cruden Bay), 2 Myra McCredie (Mintlaw), 2 D. Gerrard (Cruden Bay).

1 Vegetable Marrow: 1 and 2 D. Gerrard (Cruden Bay).

Parsley Plant in pot: 1 and 2 D. Gerrard (Cruden Bay).

PRE-SCHOOL

Collection of Grasses and Wild Flowers in a jar: 1 Logan Pirie (Maud).

Article made at Playgroup or Nursery: Adele Brown (Strichen).

2 Decorated Cupcakes: 1 Logan Pirie (Maud), 2 Adele Brown (Strichen).

Coloured Drawing of a Minion: 1 Logan Pirie (Maud), 2 Adele Brown (Strichen).

CHILDREN 5-7 YEARS

Coloured Drawing of a Minion: 1 Logan Kennedy, 2 Abbie Brown (Strichen), 3 Ryan Pirie (Maud), 4 Jackson Gardner (St Fergus).

Animal made from Fruit: 1 Ryan Pirie (Maud), 2 Abbie Brown (Strichen), 3 Logan Kennedy, 4 Jackson Gardner (St Fergus), 5 Logan Kennedy.

2 Decorated Cupcakes: 1 and 2 Logan Kennedy, 3 Ryan Pirie (Maud), 4 Abbie Brown (Strichen).

Lego Model (no kits): 1 Finlay Cumming (Mintlaw), 2 Jackson Gardner (St Fergus), 3 Logan Kennedy, 4 Ryan Pirie (Maud), 4 Roan Stoker.

CHILDREN 8-7 YEARS

Selfie Photo: 1 Ryan Pirie (Maud), 2 Frankie Gardner (St Fergus, 3 Gregor Smith (Banff), 4 Frankie Gardner (St Fergus), 4 Natalie Hamilton.

Animal made from vegetables: 1 Dylan Pirie (Maud), 2 Natalie Hamilton, 3 Gregor Smith (Banff).

4 No-bake Biscuits: 1 Frankie Gardner (St Fergus), 2 Natalie Hamilton, 3 Dylan Pirie (Maud), 4 Gregor Smith (Banff).

Lego Model (no kits): 1 Frankie Gardner (St Fergus), 2 Gregor Smith (Banff), Natalie Hamilton, 4 Frankie Gardner (St Fergus), 4 Dylan Pirie (Maud).

CHILDREN 12-15 YEARS

Computer Generated Flower Show Poster: Amy Cumming (Mintlaw).

4 Rock Cakes: 1 and 2 Kirsty Yule.

Article Made at School: 1 Lexie Burnett, 2 Amy Cumming (Mintlaw).

DECORATIVE

‘Happy Anniversary’ exhibit: 1 Allison Lawrence (Auchnagatt), 2 Sophie Rodger (Memsie).

Modern Arrangement with 5 Blooms: 1 Sophie Rodger (Memsie), 2 Allison Lawrence (Auchnagatt), 3 Susan McLaren (Auchnagatt).

BAKING AND PRODUCE

Tattie and Leek Soup: 1 Patsy Cumming, 2 and 3 Myra McCredie (Mintlaw).

2 Scotch Eggs: 1 Fiona Rae, 2 Sophie Rodger (Memsie).

Cheese Straws in a Ring: 1 and 2 Fiona Rae, 3 Patsy Cumming.

Individual Cranachan: 1 Sophie Rodger (Memsie).

Coffee Sponge: 1 and 2 Rosaline Smith, 3 Fiona Rae.

2 Butterfly Cakes: 1 and 2 Fiona Rae, 3 Helen Sim.

Shortbread Round: 1 Helen Lawrence (Auchnagatt), 2 Patsy Cumming, 3 Rosaline Smith.

4 Oatcakes: 1 and 2 Alice Paterson (Mintlaw).

4 Savoury Scones: 1 Helen Sim, 2 Patsy Cumming, 3 Fiona Rae.

4 Pancakes: 1 Helen Lawrence (Auchnagatt), 2 and 3 Rosaline Smith.

4 No Bake Biscuits: 1 Allison Lawrence (Auchnagatt), 2 Patsy Cumming (Stuartfield), 3 Rosaline Smith.

4 Chocolate Chip Cookies: 1 Patience Cryst, 2 and 3 Rosaline Smith.

4 Caramel Squares: 1 Patsy Cumming, 2 and 3 Rosaline Smith.

2 Slices Carrot Cake: 1 Patience Cryst, 2 and 3 Rosaline Smith.

Ginger Cake: 1 Fiona Rae, 2 and 3 Rosaline Smith.

Afternoon Team: 1 and 2: Rosaline Smith.

Pasta Salad: 1 Susan McLaren (Auchnagatt), 2 Helen Sim, 3 Susan McLaren (Auchnagatt).

1 Jar Orange Marmalade: 1 Helen Lawrence (Auchnagatt), 2 and 3 Rosaline Smith.

1 Jar Rhubarb and Ginger Jam: 1 and 2 Rosaline Smith, 3 Patsy Cumming.

Bottle Home Brewed Wine (Red): 1 and 2 G. Anderson, 3 Norman Laird (Mintlaw).

Bottle Home Brewed Wine (White): 1 and 2 G. Anderson, 3 Norman Laird (Mintlaw).

1 Small Bottle Liqueur: 1 and 2 Patsy Cumming.

4 Squares Baileys and White Chocolate Fudge: 1 Patsy Cumming, 2 Linda Dickson.

INDUSTRIAL

Drawing by Exhibitor: 1 and 2 Patience Cryst, 3 Alice Paterson (Mintlaw).

Knitted Article in DK Wool: 1 and 2 Rosaline Smith, 3 Helen Sim.

Crocheted iPad Cover: 1 and 2 Patsy Cumming, 3 M Dwan.

Article in Tapestry: 1 Isobel Grant (Peterhead).

Photograph of a Vintage Vehicle: 1 and 2 Kathleen Laird (Mintlaw), 3 Patsy Cumming, 3 Rosaline Smith.

Sewn Article Something New From Something Old: 1 Linda Dickson, 2 Patsy Cumming, 3 M. Dwan.

Scottish Themed Card: 1 and 2 Patsy Cumming, 3 Ann Darling.

Article in Book Folding: 1 Zoe Legg (Maud), 2 Tracy Legg (Maud), 3 Zoe Legg (Maud).

Fish and Chip Baby Jumper in DK Wool: 1 and 2 Rosaline Smith, 3 Patsy Cumming.

Beanie Hat in DK Wool: 1 and 2 Patsy Cumming, 3 Rosaline Smith.