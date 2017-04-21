Groups celebrate with funding from Asda

Six community groups are celebrating after being awarded charitable grants totalling more than £1,800 from Asda Peterhead, as part of the latest round of Green Token Given donations.

Peterhead’s Clerkhill Primary School Junior Rock Challenge team, the town’s Buchan Renal Unit and Bairnecessities Baby Bank were the latest trio to receive the funding boost.

A cheque for £500 will be handed over to Clerkhill School, with the renal unit and baby bank charities each receiving £200.

Meanwhile, animal sanctuary The New Arc, The Tuesday Club and Light Up Peterhead all received funds from last month’s token collection.

The popular Green Token Giving scheme allows customers at Asda Peterhead to pick groups and causes close to their own hearts to gain vital funding boosts.

Recipients are awarded funds based on customers dropping a green token into one of three boxes, one for each shortlisted charity.

At the end of the charity period, the charity with the largest amount of tokens receives £500 with the remaining two each receive £200.

All these groups have received their funding thanks to the help of Asda Peterhead’s dedicated community champion – Keely Long.

Keely said: “We’re always thrilled when customers nominate charities close to them to be in with the chance of benefiting from these vital funding boosts.

“We couldn’t be happier showing our appreciation by helping as much as we can with these latest donations .”