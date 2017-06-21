Group enjoy nature trip

The Evening Language Café enjoyed a field trip recently.

The group expressed an interest in visiting some places where they could enjoy nature and the countryside.

As the locals in the group have much more knowledge of the area, it was decided that they would go a little further a field from Peterhead and visit the Forvie National Nature Reserve.

All participants thoroughly enjoyed the experience especially as the ranger Elaine Sherriffs had opened the Forvie centre to them and gave the group a really interesting talk about the migration and nesting behaviours of the protected birds, the Terns and the Eiders.

The hands-on and pictorial exhibition provided a greater understanding to those with less English and gave the group a chance to ask more questions.

Elaine then joined them on a walk around the heath explaining the flora and fauna.