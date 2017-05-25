Group asks for votes of a different kind

Light Up Peterhead is looking for your vote...but it’s not in any way a party political broadcast.

The group has signed up to Your Voice Your Choice in a bid to try and raise vital funds for the town’s Christmas lights this year.

Light Up Peterhead could be in line for the chance to win £10,000 if it is lucky enough to win the voting system.

Voting is now open and runs until June 22 and the small group of volunteers is asking the folk of Peterhead to get behind them and help make Christmas 2017 sparkle!

Phyllis Mundie of Light Up Peterhead told The Buchanie: “It would be great if we could get support from the community to help light up our town.

“We have managed to raise funds in the past couple of years, but we’re a very small group and it’s an incredibly large project.

“A £10,000 funding boost from Your Voice Your Choice could be just what the town needs for Christmas!

“To vote for Light Up Peterhead, all you need to do is visit the Your Voice Your Choice website and use one of your five votes for us.

“Please also like our Facebook page so we can share with as many folk as possible.”