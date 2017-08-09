Greener Spaces make for Better Places, says Stewart Milne Group

Communities in the North-east could benefit from greener, more attractive communal spaces as part of a Stewart Milne Group campaign to give back to the regions in which it works.

In a bid to improve outdoor spaces for the benefit of whole communities, the five-star housebuilder and timber systems manufacturer has launched its “Greener Spaces, Better Places” campaign.

Stewart Milne Group is looking for run-down, neglected or simply unused open spaces which would benefit from a green make-over. Projects could include a local park which needs more grass or plants, the building of allotments or an open space which could be transformed from a concrete wasteland into a colourful, tranquil oasis in the heart of a community.

Greener Spaces, Better Places aims to encourage greater bio-diversity in communities through the introduction of new plants, flowers and trees which attract more species of wildlife and to promote a sense of community spirit by bringing people together to work on the make-over and get a taste for gardening.

The group is inviting nominations from members of the public, special interest groups, community councils or charities to nominate an outdoor space in need of improvement in the regions in which it operates: North-east of Scotland, Central Scotland, North-west England and Oxfordshire.

A judging panel comprising representatives from Stewart Milne Group, Fiona Weir of the RSPB and Carole Baxter from the Beechgrove Garden will select a short-list of three from all the entries in each region. The public will then be able to vote for their favourite through social media. The winners in each region will be announced in September and projects will get underway as soon as possible thereafter, subject to weather and availability of materials and labour.

Stewart Milne Group chief executive, Glenn Allison, said: “The community in which you live is just as important as your home itself. At Stewart Milne Group, we’re committed to building communities and to giving back to those regions in which we work.

“Communal outdoor places are important for everyone from children to the elderly but, in some areas, there is a lack of green space or eyesores which need a bit of love and attention.

“Whether it’s providing landscape gardeners to design and plant colourful flower beds, or tradespeople to build a walled garden or allotment or simply providing a little love and attention to existing green spaces, we will consider all types of projects which will benefit as many people as possible.”

Stewart Milne Group may allocate direct funds towards the chosen projects or provide the materials and/or people to carry out the green make-over.

The deadline for submission of nomination forms – which are available at www.stewartmilnehomes.com/greener-spaces.aspx – is September 8. Completed forms should be emailed togreenerspaces@bigpartnership.co.uk