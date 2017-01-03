Grangepark residents delighted with donation

Residents at Grangepark Care Home received a £500 donation on Christmas Eve thanks to customers of a Peterhead pub.

The Creel Inn on Wilson Street closed recently but before it shut its doors for good, staff decided to start a collection with all money raised to be donated to Grangepark.

The money was presented to care home manager Jennifer Lauder by Georgia Louise Milne and her mum Mary on behalf of The Creel.

Jennifer said: “We are very grateful for the the ongoing support from the community and this donation will go towards some Christmas extras and the home’s comfort fund.”