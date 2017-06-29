Graduating pays off: Scottish Government

Higher Education Minister Shirley-Anne Somerville has welcomed the publication of new statistics showing 91% of Scotland’s university graduates are going into positive destinations.

Statistics released by the Higher Education Statistics Agency (HESA) today show that Scotland’s graduates have maintained a high percentage of leavers going into work or further study and a higher median salary for full-time first degree leavers compared to the other nations of the UK.

The report also highlights that 93% of those that studied a ‘Science subject’ have gone on to employment, further study or a combination of the two, the highest level of all the UK countries.

Welcoming the statistics, Ms Somerville, said:

“These are very positive statistics, with 91% of our university graduates are going into positive destinations, either work or further study. I am in no doubt that the thousands of students who are graduating this summer and completing their courses can take heart in these findings, knowing that their hard work and determination has been worth it and that they have positive opportunities to look forward to.

“The statistics also show a very optimistic story for those who studied Science, Technology, Engineering or Maths (STEM) qualifications which shows our commitment to increasing participation in these subjects is delivering real results.

“I am confident Scotland’s graduates are fully equipped with the skills, expertise and knowledge base, having benefitted from a world class education, at one of our fantastic institutions. Having met many students across the country in the past year, I know they’re ready to contribute, give back and help build a stronger economy.

“For many of our students, graduating from university is not the end point, but the beginning of a new journey into the world of work or indeed further study with many options to choose from here in Scotland. I wish all graduates the very best of luck in their endeavours going forward.”