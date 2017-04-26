Girls leap in aid of Relay for Life

Two Mintlaw Academy pupils have undertaken a leap of faith to raise funds for Cancer Research UK.

Fourth year pupils Miah Allan and Hannah Cameron undertook a bungee jump to raise the cash for this year’s Peterhead Relay for Life.

The jump took place off Killicrankie Bridge near Pitlochry where the screaming girls jumped in tandem.

The pair were delighted to have raised more than £500 for their efforts.

Lorraine Coleman, their teacher, and event chair of Relay for Life Peterhead, was very impressed with their fundraising efforts.

“Hannah and Miah were really keen to do something for Cancer Research UK.

“We are delighted at the enthusiasm they showed and grateful for the terrific amount of money they raised.”

After completing the jump - which took place on April 8 - Hannah said: “It was great to do something for such a worthwhile cause and the experience was amazing.

“I would definitely do it again.”

This year’s Relay for Life Peterhead will take place at the Lord Catto Park on July 1 and 2., with an 11am start on the Saturday which will feature the Survivor’s Lap.

This will see cancer survivors walk the first lap of the course, cheered and supported by the community.

Saturday evening will see the popular Candles of Hope ceremony where everyone gathers to light candles and pay tribute to those whose lives have been affected by cancer.

The Peterhead Relay has raised more than £1.4 million since it began 11 years ago and is one of the top performing Relays in the world.