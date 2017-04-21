Gillian hopes to have top ‘pawlitical dog’

Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin and a Dogs Trust resuce dog will compete with other politicians and their pooches to win the first ever title of ‘Holyrood Dog of the Year’ next month.

Dogs of all shapes and sizes will be helping their MSP owners to strutt their stuff as they head to the Scottish parliament gardens at Horse Wynd. Edinburgh, on Monday, May 8, to see who will be crowned top ‘pawlitical’ dog at this exciting new event.

Organised jointly by the Kennel Club and Dogs Trust, the competition offers the unique chance for Gillian Martin to show off her four-legged friend.

Holyrood Dog of the Year will endeavour to promote responsible dog ownership and encourage open dialogue on dog welfare issues in Scotland, as well as providing an opportunity for MSPs to meet with dog welfare experts to discuss all aspects of the dog world.

Commenting on the upcoming event, Ms Martin says: “I am delighted to be entering a Dogs Trust rescue dog on behalf of Aberdeenshire East.#

“This is an excellent way of highlighting the work of Dogs Trust and some of the wonderful dogs that require a new home.

“I am hoping that we are not only victorious in the competition but that my resuce dog finds a loving home in the process,” she added.