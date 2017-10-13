Gift Tree Appeal launches

The 2017 Peterhead and Fraserburgh Gift Tree Appeal has been officially launched.

One of the most important initiatives of its kind in the North-east, the annual appeal provides local families and individuals across Buchan with a little bit of extra support during the festive period.

Last year, local generosity saw more than 550 referrals provided with Gift Tree assistance to the tune of around £30,000 in terms of gifts and food support.

A total of 280 hampers were produced thanks to financial donations and food collections to meet the demand in the Peterhead, Fraserburgh and wider Buchan area.

Once again this year the appeal for food donations will kickstart the appeal, with the familiar gift trees with tags appearing in November.

Ken Duncan of Fraserburgh Development Trust, which is helping to coordinate the local appeal, said: “This project continues to receive overwhelming generosity from local folk and businesses and we are hopeful that this year will be no exception.

“It may seem early to be launching a Christmas appeal, but valuable lessons learned from previous years have taught us to start gathering donations far earlier to provide us with early indications of any shortfalls – particularly in terms of our hampers.

“We are very fortunate in that we have businesses, schools, churches and community groups who are already demonstrating a strong willingness to support us once again and we hope the Buchan area will also rally round once

again.”

If you would like to be involved in hosting a gift tree or a food drive, contact Ken on 01346 510513, Mhairi on 01467 538189 or emailgifttreeappeal@outlook.com

You can also keep track on Facebook of all the donations and support the appeal receives at https://www.facebook.com/GiftTree2017/