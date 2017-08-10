'Game-changing' technology contract win welcomed by MSP

Banffshire and Buchan Coast MSP Stewart Stevenson has welcomed a major offshore wind contract for Peterhead.

Vattenfall has revealed turbine foundations and one of the world’s largest floating cranes will be marshalled at the town’s port.

The contract win means Peterhead Port Authority will support the start of offshore construction work for the European Offshore Wind Deployment Centre (EOWDC).

The suction bucket jacket foundations for the 11-turbine scheme will be harboured at the port.

Commenting, Stewart Stevenson said: “This is a huge contract win for Peterhead Port Authority and I am delighted to see it benefit from yet another leading renewable project which will be situated off the North East coastline.

“The region is leading the way in the use of game-changing technology and this will help to put Peterhead on the map even further.

“I look forward to visiting the site and seeing the technology myself.”

The contract will also see the port moor one of the world’s largest floating cranes, with a maximum lifting capacity of 5,000 tonnes, and up to six barges that will transport the 11 foundations.

The heaviest of which weighs around 1,800 tonnes and is about 77 metres high.

Peterhead Port will support the installation operations for at least four months with the offshore work expected to take around four to six weeks.