Future of Toon caravan park ‘uncertain’

The site manager of the Peterhead Lido Caravan Park has voiced her concern about its future following the collapse of Peterhead Projects.

Veronica Johnston has been running the park for the last four years with help from her husband, Billy.

The park is still a part of Peterhead Projects Ltd, even though the trust went into liquidation back in May.

Speaking to the Buchanie, Veronica said: “At the time of the liquidation announcement, my husband and I were told that the park was the only viable part of the business so would be running as usual.

“No-one has told me what is happening or if I will still have a job in the future.

“We have built this park up over the last four years and it annoys me that we have done all this work and they could put us out at the end of the month.”

Veronica has told the liquidators, Begbies Traynor, that she is interested in taking over the running of the caravan park if possible, as she says it is her “dream job”.

She added: “We take a pride in what we do and we will be so annoyed if we don’t get it.

“I’ve put my heart and soul into this and I’ve got great plans for the future. Money hasn’t been spent here and it’s a shame; the only thing that has been added was the solar panels on the roof. I suggested fitting motion sensor lights in the toilets to save money but that was ignored.

“So much could be done here but I don’t know what’s happening. I feel like I’m stuck in limbo.

“We get lots of foreign visitors here who want to come back. We’ve had people from France, Germany and Australia here who love coming just to sit and watch the boats.

“Scottish Week is the perfect time to get visitors in.”

The Buchanie contacted Begbies Traynor for comment and a spokesperson said there was no update to be given at this time.