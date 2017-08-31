Future of pitches to be discussed

Boddam Community Council is to host a public meeting to discuss the future ownership and management of the recreation grounds in Boddam.

Currently the Boddam Recreation Trust looks after the west-lying pitch and the former RAF pitch and pavilion to the East is at present ownerless.

The Community Council carried out a survey to gauge opinion in the village about the future of the RAF pitch and a petition of over 150 names was collated supporting a move towards amalgamating both pitches and the pavilion under the Boddam Recreation Trust.

The membership of this trust will be broadened to include a number of stakeholders who are interested in using and managing the facilities whilst working towards a sustainable business plan to ensure the long-term future of the recreation pitches and pavilion.

Boddam Community Council has secured funding to undertake a feasibility study and develop a business plan prior to reaching a final decision and they are looking to identify people who would be interested in joining a steering committee to work with them towards this aim.

The public meeting is planned for 7pm in Boddam Primary School on Tuesday, September 26 and anyone with an interest in the pitches or who would like to be involved in the future development of this facility, including securing ownership of the site, will be very welcome at the meeting.

For more details contact Liz Moir on 01779 476300 or email moirjade@aol.com.