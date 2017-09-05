Fundraising success for Toon Relay team

Peterhead Relay for Life team HK2 has has raised the world’s second highest amount for charity.

Team members managed to raise a fantastic sum of £22,326.59 for this year’s Relay for Life event that was held over the weekend of Saturday 1 and Sunday 2 July.

Team members were presented with certificates from the Relay for Life Peterhead Committee recently in recognition of their hard work and fundraising efforts for Cancer Research UK.

Their total was the second highest amount raised by a Relay for Life team in the word.

After finding out about their total and fundraising success, team members said they were “delighted”, “shocked”, “privilaged” and “honoured”, while one added that they would be first in the world next year.

HK2 team leader and survivor, Kathleen Chalmers, said: “We would like to thank everyone for their support as we can’t do it on our own.

“We know some people can’t spend a lot of money at our events but even just contributing a pound makes a huge difference.

“It’s all about coming together.”

The team has been raising money for Cancer Research UK for the last 10 years, and overall they have raised a staggering £208,735.

In order to raise the money, the team members organise a number of fundraising events throughout the year including bingo nights, raffles, nearly new sales and prize draws.

The bingo nights were started by Elaine and Robbie Duncan.

Ellon team members Caroline and John Doherty create Christmas wreaths and sell them on to raise cash, with last year’s sales raising over £2,000 for the charity.

Meanwhile sales of three books written by ex-Peterhead fishermen, twin brothers Peter and Andrew Duncan, also helped to raise a fantastic amount for the team.