Fundraising gets underway at auld schoolie

Buchanhaven Heritage Society will get its 2017 fundraising efforts off to a great start later this month.



The first event of the year will take the form of a Stovies and Sweet.

It will be held on January 21 from 11.30am to 2pm at the Buchanhaven Heritage Centre, with all monies going towards the centre’s refurbishment plan.

Delicious home-made stovies and sweet will be followed by tea/coffee and shortbread at just £5 per head.

2016 saw a huge step forward in the refurbishment of the “auld schoolie” with walls re-pointed and new roof vents installed.

New windows and doors were also installed along with a disabled toilet and approach corridor now all in place.

In addition the former staff room was transformed into a new utility room.

The society is now looking to continue the work with the refurbishment of the two existing toilets and main hall hopefully all in 2017 and the team has a busy fundraising 12 months ahead in order to achieve these goals.

In addition to the stovies and sweet, there will be some great old photographs and artefacts on display.

These include a number of old beer bottles from local breweries now long gone, some fisher ganzies and much more.

Commenting on the event, society vice-chair, Elizabeth Miln, told the Buchanie: “We really hope the weather is kind to us and folk turn out in force to support our refurbishment plan.

“In addition we would like to thank local businesses who are providing the food for the event and of course local artist Melissa Arcaro who has provided some wonderful gifts for us to raffle off.

“We look forward to seeing everyone there that enjoys some good food and heritage on the day.”

